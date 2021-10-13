PM meets Chief of Armed Forces of Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday emphasizing continued close coordination between Pakistan and Iran, including through the platform of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan established last month, stressed that the two countries had direct stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan wished to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with sustainable economy and promoting connectivity, Imran Khan said as he received Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan, the prime minister underscored that the international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse.

He also stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter.

Imran Khan also underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The prime minister welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted upwar-d trajectory in bilateral engagement between Paki-stan and Iran. He recalled the meeting with President Raisi in Dushanbe on the margins of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister und-erscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhance closer bilateral trade relations as well as enhanced economic and energy cooperation. He described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.