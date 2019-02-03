PM meets CM Punjab, mulls over judicial commission for Sahiwal killings

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Sunday Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and asked him to look into the formation of a judicial commission on Sahiwal incident, which took lives of four people.

On January 19, four people — including three members of the Khalil family — were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation.

While speaking to Usman Buzdar during his visit to Lahore, the prime minister said that the appeal of the Khalil family should be heeded and action should be taken accordingly.

Upon the direction of PM Imran, the chief minister will meet the affected families of the Sahiwal tragedy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore earlier on Sunday on a day-long visit and is set to chair a meeting of the Punjab cabinet.

He will also meet members of the Punjab media committee.

Earlier, the premier had vowed reforms in Punjab police after the Sahiwal incident. In a Twitter post, PM Imran wrote he would not only ensure the guilty are given exemplary punishment but also “review the entire structure of Punjab police and start process of reforming it.”



