PM meets Khalizad, Secretary General of Amnesty International ahead of UNGA meeting

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmy Khalizad and Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo in New York. PM discussed Afghan peace process and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir with the delegations.

PM in separate meetings with these delegations discussed matters of mutual interests.

Imran Khan, who is in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of UN General Assembly, will address the world body on Friday.

He will share Pakistan s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its current human rights and related dimensions.

Earlier, Founder of Kashmir Study Group Farooq Kathwari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York and discussed the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August and the inhuman lockdown of over 8 million Kashmiris entering in its 49th consecutive day.

Kathwari on the occasion highlighted the Kashmir Study Group’s earlier engagement on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and efforts for conflict resolution.

The Prime Minister directed him to expose the real face of fascist Modi s regime before the world.

Imran Khan urged the Group to highlight the present dangerous situation which imposed immeasurable suffering on the Kashmiri people and posed a grave threat to regional peace and security.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.