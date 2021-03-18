PM meets Kuwait FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reaffirming Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Kuwait, rooted deep in shared faith and culture, underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Lauding the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership, he also appreciated the two countries working closely to ensure ease of travel and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who called on him here. Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations, COVID-19 situation, and regional issues were discussed.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Emir and of the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also delivered a letter from the Kuwaiti Prime Minister.

Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Kuwaiti leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

Imran thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic and urged further strengthening of this strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait expressed his country’s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

He expressed thanks for Pakistan’s steadfast support and noted that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times.