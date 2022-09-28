PM meets President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday and discussed the issue of audio leaks and extensive damage caused by floods to the country’s economic situation.

Immediately after Senator Ishaq Dar was sworn in as Federal Minister, the PM met with the President of the State, which lasted for 20 minutes. In the meeting, the two leaders expressed concern over the country s economic situation after the damage caused by floods.

Furthermore, the PM also shared details about his meetings with various heads of state during the General Assembly session. On this occasion, Federal Minister Ishaq Dar also apprised the President of his plan to deal with economic challenges.

