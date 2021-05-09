PM meets Secretary General of OIC

MAKKAH (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday called upon the international community to show a common resolve against intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence.

The prime minister was talking to Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen.

Highlighting the rise of Islamophobic incidents in different parts of the world, he stressed the importance of a concerted response from the OIC.

The prime minister emphasised that it had to be a collective endeavour of the Muslim leadership to make sure that the world recognised the special love and reverence that the Muslims had for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Secondly, it was imperative not to allow anyone to create any linkage between Islam and terrorism, he added.

It was noted that following the prime minister’s letter addressed to heads of state of Muslim countries, the OIC Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) in Niamey had adopted a unanimous resolution on observing March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The secretary general shared information with the prime minister on the OIC’s activities in support of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause and in this context the Niamey CFM culminated with a comprehensive resolution on the issue. The prime minister and secretary general discussed Pakistan-OIC collaboration on a range of issues.