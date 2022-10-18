PM, MQM delegation discuss political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party convener, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis’ Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori and Waseem Akhtar were also part of the delegation. Besides, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The MQM delegation lauded the Prime Minister for the measures taken by the federal government for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood affected people. During the meeting, current political situation in the country was also discussed in detail.

Meanwhile, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis’ Affairs Faisal Sabzwari also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about the matters relating to the ministry as well as the ongoing reforms. Faisal Sabzwari, on this occasion, also presented cheques worth Rs. 11.6 million, Rs. 11.6 million and Rs. 10 million, respectively, on behalf of Karachi International Container Terminal Limited, South Asia Pakistan Terminals and CEO Kings Group as donation for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Account, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Related