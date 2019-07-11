PM needs NRO not opposition: Bilawal Bhutto

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PM Imran khan asks for plea bargain for his own government. He said PM needs NRO not opposition.

Talking to media, he said PM talks about NRO every time but the reality is no opposition member even asked about NRO or plea bargain. He said election reforms are necessary before we talk about midterm elections.

Bilawal said PPP always stood by democracy and blood of martyrs would not go wasted. He hoped Hasil Bazinjo would be elected as Chairman Senate.

He said Sadiq Sanjarani should resign himself on moral grounds, adding that they would unveil any rigging if happened during Senate polls.