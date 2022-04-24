PM of Ukraine discusses with US on use of frozen assets of Russia

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian authorities are negotiating with the United States and other Western countries on the use of Russian assets frozen by the West.

“We are having these negotiations with the United States, with all our partners. This is a very important international issue, the task and goal is to find a solution on how to use these frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine in this case,” Shmyhal told the American CBS television channel.

On Saturday, the State Department and the White House informed that Shm-yhal met in Washington with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to discuss American assistance to his country and continue pressure on Russia.

Western countries, agai-nst the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, imposed tough sanctions against Russia, including freezing the country’s foreign exchange reserves: Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier estimated that about half, or about $300 billion, of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves were frozen. The head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, noted that the Russian authorities are preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of the country’s international reserves.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.”

For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25.

