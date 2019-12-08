PM on governance in Sindh

A delegation of lawmakers of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf and its allied parties from Sindh, led by Governor Imran Ismael, met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and apprised him of the problems confronting people, which have been compounded due to the indifferent attitude of PPP government in the province. He was informed of the hurdles that are being created in the smooth implantation of federal government funded projects. The Prime Minister expressed concern over the failure of provincial government to address the basic problems of the masses.

Over the years the performance of Sindh government has not been an enviable one. The people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of target killers and extortionists during 2008-13 till the judicial intervention and suo motu notice by the Supreme Court in August 2011. The deployment of Pakistan Rangers had been resisted tooth and nail by the PPP government until the historic judgment of Apex Court came. The assistance of federal government to the province has always been interpreted as attack on provincial autonomy. Now the financial assistance for the schemes of people’s uplift is both criticized as encroachment on provincial autonomy and attempts of scrapping the 18th Amendment. The announcement of Karachi cleanliness and uplift package of the Prime Minister was repeatedly criticized by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as move to undo 18th Amendment.

Sindh government had always shown indifference towards water shortages in Karachi, non-disposal of solid waste littered on roads and streets of the city. Funds are not released to the elected local government representative to tackle the water supply and sanitation problems.

The situation of social protection in the interior Sindh is worse. Healthcare system is in shambles and its inefficiencies were exposed when large numbers of HIV positive cases were reported from Larkana, Sukkar, Nawabshah and Hyderabad. The death of hundreds of children in Thar every year because of male nutrition and lack of treatment facilities in the District hospital tells how social sector development is utterly neglected. The PPP government in Sindh must maintain harmonious relations with the center and welcome the cooperation and financial assistance extended by the federal government for the welfare of people.