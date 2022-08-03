PM orders 24/7 monitoring of flood-hit areas

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He also ordered an update regarding the relief and disbursement of funds to the flood victims through the submission of a report every 48 hours, a government spokesperson said. The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to speed up the distribution of relief funds in Balochistan, especially in areas like Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to pace up the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab. He said the affected people were looking towards the government for mitigation of their sufferings and warned that negligence in the supply of food, medicines and accommodation would not be tolerated.

He emphasized extending a uniform level of facilitation to the flood victims across the country. The prime minister ordered to ensure proper cleaning, sanitation and fumigation of the flood-hit areas to avert the spread of diseases, including dengue. He also directed the provision of clean drinking water to flood victims to control gastric diseases.

A report by the authorities concerned informed the prime minister that the arrangement of food, medical camps, and shelter had been made in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan. The report said that relief activities had been increased in collaboration with the provincial government of Balochistan, while work was in progress in other provinces with the cooperation of the respective provincial governments.

Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to further deepen Pak-Japan partnership in all aspects: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its long-standing ties with Japan and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen this valuable partnership in all aspects.

He stressed that bilateral cooperation must be further expanded in trade, investment, IT, renewable energy and other related fields. The prime minister was talking to Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Highlighting the cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, the prime minister appreciated the support provided by the government of Japan for infrastructural and socio-economic development in Pakistan. Appreciating investments by the Japanese enterprises in Pakistan over the past many years, the prime minister assured that the government would make all possible effort to help further scale up such investments.

He also stressed the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries. The prime minister highlighted the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the need for peaceful resolution of the dispute for durable peace, security and prosperity in South Asia.

The Japanese parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs expressed sympathy and condolence over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan. Reaffirming Japan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, he thanked the prime minister for his personal efforts in deepening Pakistan-Japan cooperation.

He conveyed Japan’s continued commitment to Pakistan in terms of enhanced trade, investment and socio-economic development. Vice minister Honda also briefed the prime minister on the contribution of JICA in Pakistan, especially in areas of health, water, sanitation and disaster relief.

