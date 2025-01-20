PM orders full facilitation for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said every possible support and facilitation should be provided to Pakistani pilgrims for the Hajj this year.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for Hajj 2025 in Islamabad on Monday, he said pilgrims are guests of Allah and that he will not tolerate any negligence in serving and assisting them on behalf of the government.

He said special care should be taken regarding the accommodation, travel, and other facilities for the pilgrims. He said the best facilities should also be provided to train pilgrims for Hajj.

The Prime Minister directed that officers with a good reputation be appointed for Hajj duties.

He emphasized that transparency and merit must be considered in the selection process of Muavineen for the pilgrims.

China always played key role in Pakistan’s development: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has termed the commencement of flights from Gwadar Airport as another milestone in making Gwadar a crucial link between Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East and Gulf countries.

In a statement on Monday, he said the operationalization of Gwadar Airport is a significant step toward enhancing communication links not just for Pakistan but for the entire region.

The Prime Minister said we are now closer to realizing the shared commitment to the development of Pakistan and the region through CPEC initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese leadership, the Prime Minister said Gwadar Airport, equipped with international facilities is a prime example of the strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

Shehbaz Sharif said China is Pakistan’s exemplary brother who has always played a key role in the country’s development.

He also commended Minister of Defence and Aviation Khawaja Asif, the Government of Balochistan, security officers, personnel, and military leadership for their tireless efforts in the construction of the airport.