PM orders inquiry into recent Lahore flooding

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered an inquiry and fix the responsibility on the officials concerned over their failure to overcome the flooding situation caused by recent rains in Lahore.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of predicted rains in North Punjab, particularly Lahore, expressed his annoyance over the failure to make timely arrangements to drain the rainwater. He instructed the provincial government and the district administration to fix the responsibility for poor water drainage, and immediately suspend the officials showing any negligence.

He said the slackness of the relevant departments made the citizens suffer. The prime minister instructed to ensure full preparedness in the wake of rains predicted in the next few days. The administration should particularly remain alert during Eid-ul-Azha and formulate an emergency plan to deal with the possible situation caused by the rains, he added.

He said the issues related to the procurement of machinery for water drainage in the city should be resolved on an urgent basis. He also directed the relevant authorities to carry out strict monitoring of hides collection across the province to keep the proscribed outfits away from the activity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the administrations to make arrangements for sanitation as well as for the disposal of offals on Eid. He said the special complaint centres and control rooms must work round the clock for public facilitation keeping in view the Eidul Azha and monsoon season. Punjab Chief Secretary ZahidAkhtarZaman, Lahore commissioner and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and discussed matters relating to the IMF programme with Pakistan. During the talk, the prime minister expressed the hope that the consensus between Pakistan and the IMF on various points would lead to the Fund’s decision to resume the programme in a couple of days. In the context of her recent meeting with the prime minister in Paris, the IMF managing director acknowledged the efforts of the finance minister and his team for completing the programme.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his resolve to meet the targets of improving the country’s economic situation with joints efforts. Kristalina Georgieva praised PM Shehbaz’s leadership role in his efforts with respect to the IMF programme. She said the IMF wanted an improved economic situation of Pakistan.

Moreover, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated millions of pilgrims as well as countrymen and Muslims from across the world on the occasion of Hajj 1444 Hijri. “On the occasion of Hajj, I pray to Allah Almighty to resolve all of the economic difficulties of Pakistan and make it a cradle of peace, progress and prosperity,” he wrote on Twitter. The prime minister also prayed to Allah to remove all the problems of the Muslim world, particularly those of Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren.