PM orders ministers to deliver their best

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On December 22nd, Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed the federal ministries to deliver their best and address the challenges faced the country by prioritizing and channelizing the issues.

Imran Khan lauded his Special Assistant on Establishment Mohammed Shehzad Arbab for the initiative of Performance Agreement of ministries, which would ensure good governance.

As he inked a ‘Performance Agreement of Ministries for the Year 2020-21’ with his cabinet members here at a signing ceremony, he added that

“There is no excuse for the government for any lack of experience. It is the time to deliver.”

The Performance Agreement is aimed at pacing up the working of federal ministries for overall improved governance.

During the meeting, Prime Minister also warned that the persons found responsible for red-tapism in ministries, particularly in case of projects beneficial to the country, would be penalized.

According to the official sources, the federal ministers also separately signed the agreement, pledging to meet the set targets while implementing the government’s agenda of economic prosperity.

Additionally, he also underscored the issues of power generation, subsidies, inflation, exports, food security, pension system and agriculture, calling them as the “major challenges” requiring action on urgent basis.

He ensured that “We will prioritize every sector or area having the potential to generate revenue.”

He also called the power sector as the“most complicated and complex challenge”.

Prime Minister called for efforts needed for its rationalization and synchronization to address the problem of circular debt.

While discussing the subsidies, the prime minister commented that managing the huge financial burden of Rs 2,500 billion was a real challenge.

He further remarked that the subsidies for the purpose of wealth creation or benefit of the under-privileged, yet, opposed an across-the-board facility for the affluent.

During the meeting the Prime Minister also commented that the heavy amount of pensions in lieu of federal and provincial public departments was another “liability” that required an effective and affordable system.

He mentioned the pension scheme proposed by Dr Ishrat Hussain under Civil Service Reforms, which was based on Malaysia’s Dr Mahathir formula of ‘pensions converted into savings’.

He added that including the subjects of food security and environment in the provincial list under the 18th Constitutional Amendment made it difficult to meet the goals due to lack of coordination among the Centre and the provinces.

While addressing the issue of inflation, Prime Minister was of the opinion that a province, which did not release the wheat stock, put an undue blame on the Centre for an overall price inflation of the commodity.

The prime minister said increase in agricultural productivity was vital and mentioned that Pakistan was adopting techniques from China under transfer of agri-technology linked with the Economic Corridor, he added.