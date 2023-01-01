PM orders removing issues in CNIC verification at flour points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to remove the hurdles faced by citizens in the verification of their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The prime minister stated this during his visit to a flour distribution centre, where the federal government is providing free-of-cost flour bags to needy persons. PM Sharif asked the relevant authorities to chalk out a facilitatory mechanism for the person who could only present the photocopy of his CNIC in case the original card was gone missing.

The prime minister, in this regard, sought a report to be presented to him by evening suggesting an alternative way. He directed setting up a priority in the distribution of flour bags among aged persons and women.

It was also decided to give away two flour bags instead of one so that the people do not need to visit the distribution centres frequently. Flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the prime minister took a round of the flour distribution centre and interacted with the people waiting to receive the free flour bags.

He lauded the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad for the excellent arrangements made at the flour distribution centre.

He expressed satisfaction with the proper seating arrangement for the people to avoid making them stand in long queues. The prime minister lauded the Commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad and expressed confidence that all related operational issues would be addressed on an urgent basis.

UAE’s investment company delegation meets Shehbaz: Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and a member of the ruling family of the UAE, alongwith a delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Friday.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are deep rooted in history. He underlined that Pakistan attaches great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields including trade and investment.

The Prime Minister welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing. He also invited the visiting delegation to invest in the renewable energy sector and assured that foreign investors will be provided all possible facilitation.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they are aware of huge investment potential of Pakistan and UAE was looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors. He expressed keen desire to further expand UAE’s investment portfolio in Pakistan. The dignitary also briefed the Prime Minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Government of Sindh which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior officials of the concerned government departments also attended the meeting.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the efforts to develop Teleschool App were now bearing fruits as more than10,000 downloads and 5500 enrollments have been done, and 17000 videos have been viewed in just a week. “Glad that the efforts to develop Teleschool Pakistan App are now bearing fruits.