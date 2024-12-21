PM: Pak Navy fully prepared to defend maritime borders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressing the strategic importance of maritime security said Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to defend the sea boundaries of the country.

Addressing the closing session of the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) at the Navy War College in Lahore, the PM lauded the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment towards playing a significant role in maintaining national security. Terming blue economy vital for economic prosperity, PM Sharif lauded Pakistan Navy’s proactive measures to harness maritime resources for the nation’s development.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Gwadar Port due to its strategic location was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future and blue economy. He highlighted Gwadar Port’s its role in the development of regional trade and connectivity and stressed streamlining of processes at the port to facilitate importers and exporters.

He expressed a strong commitment to leveraging maritime resources for economic progress and enhancing national security. He also acknowledged China as a vital partner, expressing gratitude for its steadfast cooperation in the maritime domain. Sharif also emphasized equipping the Karachi Port Trust with modern technology to execute loading and unloading of consignments from across the world.

He highlighted the importance of National Shipping Corporation and announces to re-establish it in accordance with the commercial needs. The prime minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan had ample talent and resources, however stressed the need to utilize them properly to get rid of the shackles of debt.

He expressed the government’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism across the country and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces for their great sacrifices during anti-terrorism operations. He told the participants that the meetings of the Apex Committee were held regularly which aimed at ensuring peace and security in the country.

Earlier, PM Sharif was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, upon his arrival at PN War College. In his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, provided an overview of workshop’s activities.

A panel of participants presented a paper containing recommendations for a National Maritime Policy. The panel analyzed the maritime environment, highlighting its impact on national security and economic prosperity, and proposed measures to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities. The participants included parliamentarians, policymakers, bureaucrats, academics, entrepreneurs, armed forces officers, and media representatives. The Maritime Security Workshop is an annual event organized by Pakistan Navy to enhance understanding of maritime security dynamics, create awareness about Blue Economy, and explore Pakistan’s untapped maritime potential.

Meanwhile, the President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on the 53rd anniversary of his martyrdom, recognising his gallantry and sacrifice to safeguard the country.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded the valor of Major Shabbir Shaheed while fighting the enemy in the 1971 war without caring about his own life. They said that the whole nation was proud of martyred Major Shabbir for his gallantry and sacrifice and reiterated that the people of Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of their soldiers. They also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and other martyrs in paradise.

“The entire nation is proud of brave officers like Major Shabbir Sharif who sacrificed his life for the defense of the motherland. The nation recognizes the sacrifices of all the martyrs and will not forget them,” the president remarked.

Calling Major Shabbir Sharif a model of courage and bravery, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that in the 1971 war, he held back the enemy’s advance at Sulemanki. “Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed not only defended his position but also disabled enemy tanks with an anti-tank rifle and eliminated the enemy, including their company commander. Despite its numerical superiority, the enemy could not withstand the effective defense of Major Shabbir Sharif,” he remarked.

He said that Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed laid down his life to protect the motherland. His patriotism and the spirit of self-sacrifice for the country’s defense, by offering his own life, is an inspiring example for the younger generation, he added. “The entire nation, including myself, is proud of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and his family. His dutifulness and loyalty to the nation will continue to inspire future generations,” the prime minister said.