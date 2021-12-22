PM: Pakistan, Norway enjoy excellent ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min-ister Imran Khan Wednes-day said that Pakistan and Norway had excellent relations and Norwegians of the Pakistani origin formed a strong bridge between the two countries.

He said there was potential for increased collaboration in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Norwegian company Telenor, he said that Pakistan-Norway economic relations were growing.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas who called on him, prime minister Office media wing said in a press release.

The ambassador extended greetings on behalf of the Norwegian prime m and felicitated the Prime Minister on successful holding of the 17th Extraordinary Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM).

The prime minister extended an invitation to his Norwegian counterpart to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.