PM pensively recollects disaster of October 8 earthquake

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that October 8 was one of the darkest days in the nation’s history as it brought back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the massive loss of life, the people suffered continued to sadden them on this day.

“The 8th of October is one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It brings back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005. The massive loss of life our people suffered continues to sadden us to this day. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace! Ameen,” the prime minister said while praying for the people who lost in gigantic quake that shook parts of the country on that unfortunate day.

On October 8, 2005, a magnitude of 7.6 earthquake adversely struck Azad Kashmir and different parts of Pakistan. More than 80,000 people were estimated to have perished in the natural calamity, while about 4 million others were left homeless, with hundreds of buildings left in rubble.