PM pledges transparency in Kamyab Jawan program

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says government will facilitate small and medium businesses for job creation in the country.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony of PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program in Islamabad today (Friday), he said transparency in this program is of utmost importance in order to meet the expectations of the people.

He said one to one point five million youth applied for loans in this program in a short period of time, of which 190,000 were women which shows the success of the program.

The Prime Minister said active participation of women in business activities is a good omen for the country. He said it is government’s job to remove obstacles in the way of business.

The Prime Minister said small and medium industries employ a large number of people and play an important role in economic development of the country.

Highlighting the importance of tourism business in the country, he said Pakistan is blessed with many beautiful and scenic places and local youth can get benefit by creating new tourism-related businesses to attract domestic and foreign tourists. It will also help in generating the revenue and foreign exchange reserves.

Imran Khan said it is just the beginning and scope of such programmes will be expanded in future.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Kamyab Jawan Program is being run on merit as per directions of the Prime Minister. He said applications for loans have been received from all districts of the country.

He said youth will be directly or indirectly employed with the provision of loans for businesses. He said proposals relating to IT will be given preference in granting loans. Usman Dar said one million youth will benefit from this program.

Usman Dar said this loan program is for those business ventures that have potential to grow.