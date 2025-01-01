PM, political leaders laud Pakistan Army’s response to India

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says armed forces have given a strong, coordinated and powerful response to the Indian aggression and avenged the blood of innocent people.

He stated this during his telephonic conversation with various political leaders.

They included Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Balochistan Awami Party head Khalid Hussain Magsi and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar.

Prime Minister took them into confidence regarding current tense situation and Pakistan’s retaliatory actions against India.

The political leadership assured Prime Minister of their full support and the solidarity of the entire Pakistani nation during this challenging time.

Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the political leadership for their unequivocal support.

In his telephonic conversation, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to exemplary leadership of Prime Minister during current tensions.

He also commended professionalism and determination of Pakistan’s military for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression.

Bilawal Bhutto said entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also held separate telephone conversations with Chief of the Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan and leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to discuss the current regional situation.

He briefed both the leaders on the recent developments and took them into confidence regarding Pakistan’s stance and actions in response to rising tensions with India.

Aimal Wali Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan expressed gratitude for being consulted and extended full support to the government’s retaliatory measures under “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” against Indian aggression.

The two leaders lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership during the recent crisis, calling it exemplary amid rising regional tensions.

They also praised the professional excellence and unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces, commending the military’s strong and timely response to external threats.