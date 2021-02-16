PM praises over seas Pakistanis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The popularity of Pakistan Digital Accounts increased among Pakistani overseas as Pakistan received $500mln in just 5 months through Roshan Digital Accounts, Prime minister expressed his gratitude to the overseas on Tuesday.

Mentioning in his tweet posted on social media account, Prime minister added that “Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone”.

He also stated that till now 87,833 Ro-shan Digital Accounts have opened from 97 countries.