PM reaches US to attend UNGA inaugural session

NEW YORK (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reached the United Nations headquarters to attend the inaugural session of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram accompanied the PM.

The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, arrived here in New York on Monday evening to attend the annual session of the 193-member UN General Assembly and address multiple other meetings, besides meeting the participating leaders on the sidelines. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are members of the prime minister’s delegation.

He will hold an informal interaction with the world leaders at a reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General for the dignitaries participating in the UNGA session. He is also set to meet with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Dr Harini Amarasuriya on becoming Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, expressing the confidence that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would grow during her tenure.

“Congratulations to Hon. Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on assuming office as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. I wish her all the success. I am confident that the multi-faceted cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will grow during her tenure,” the prime minister wrote on his X account.