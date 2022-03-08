PM: Ready to fight match with ‘political dacoits’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he was ready to thwart all designs and tactics by some corrupt politicians against the government.

The prime minister said a skipper in a match was always ready to counter the attack of his opponent.

“No matter what plann-ing such corrupt do, I am r-eady to thwart their attem-pts,” he said in his address at an event in connection with International Women’s Day at Fatima Jinnah Wo-men University (FJWU).

Imran said Pakistan on its creation, was envisioned as a country with the rule of law and that he would not give any relief to the corrupt elite who had plundered the national wealth.

“Once again, I make it loud and clear that I will not extend the gang of thieves and dacoits any relief in the form of NRO (national reconciliation ordinance),” he said.

He vowed to continue the war against corrupt politicians in the country.

He pointed out that a ‘powerful thief’ was more detrimental to the country for blatantly quashing the sanctity of rule of law.

He said that the corrupt politicians, owning exponentially expensive apartments in London, were reluctant to surrender before the law.

PM Khan said his government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be remembered for the historic steps and initiatives, taken for the empowerment of women in the country.

He mentioned that Islam ensured inheritance rights to women over 1400 years ago, however, regretted that a large population in Pakistan was being denied such obligatory rights.

Imran Khan said his government enacted powerful amendments in inheritance law to ensure ownership of property to women.

He urged the university students to raise awareness among women to get a realization about their rights.

He emphasized the role of educated women in the refinement of society and recalled how his mother helped him grow in life.

The prime minister mentioned that his government was providing an increased number of scholarships and stipends to girls than boys with a ratio of 60 to 40 percent.

