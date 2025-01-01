PM reaffirms commitment for succesful implementation of CPEC projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with China for successful implementation of ongoing CPEC projects.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and good wishes for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

He also extended his sincere best wishes for the successful holding of the upcoming SCO Summit in China.

Recalling the deep-rooted and iron-clad All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, the Prime Minister highlighted ML-I, realignment of Karakoram Highway, operationalization of Gwadar Port, and cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors as key projects.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China’s consistent financial and economic support that has helped stabilize Pakistan’s economy and resulted in improvement of macro-economic outlook of the country.

Regional security situation, particularly developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, was also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador lauded the proactive and positive role played by Pakistan at every diplomatic forum, including the UN Security Council, for a peaceful settlement of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

He briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects of Pak-China bilateral cooperation and said preparations have already begun to ensure the success of the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China by the end of August this year.