PM reaffirms govt’s desire to further strengthen ties with US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

He was talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here. Ambassador Blome congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values. He emphasized that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

He expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth. Noting the role that the U.S. private sector had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that that more U.S. companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

JUI-F delegation calls on PM: A 14-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office and expressed best wishes for him. The JUI-F leaders also paid tributes to the prime minister for promptly initiating effective actions to successfully evacuate the people stranded in a chairlift in Battagram. PM Kakar directed the relevant authorities to ensure safety arrangements and strict monitoring of all the chairlifts across the country.

Pakistan’s envoy to UK calls on prime minister: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

He congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him. The envoy got instructions from the prime minister on the improvement of relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Federal & provincial govts to cooperate with KMC for issues’ resolution: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the federal and provincial governments would extend their cooperation to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to help resolve the issues confronting the Karachi city.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, said that being an industrial and commercial hub, Karachi had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development. In the meeting, the Karachi Mayor briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs of Karachi.