PM reaffirms Pakistan’s complete solidarity with Palestinians

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Talking to the media after his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York, he said the hearts of people of Pakistan beat with the hearts of Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza over the last one year. He said this kind of barbarism has not been witnessed by mankind for ages.

He emphasized that the time has come to collectively demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of a State of Palestine, without which peace cannot be restored in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the sacrifices of the Palestinian people will not go in vain, and will ultimately lead to an independent State of Palestine.

In his remarks, Mahmoud Abbas acknowledged that Pakistan has consistently supported the Palestinian cause.