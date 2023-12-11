PM reaffirms Pak’s support to Kashmiris

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir, and rejected the recent verdict of the Indian Supreme Court calling it a politically motivated and a tool to consolidate Indian illegal occupation.

The prime minister, in his address at the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA), called for India to desist from consolidating its occupation, revoke the illegal unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and not change the demography of the disputed territory.

Chaired by AJK LA Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, the session was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and Assembly members. PM Kakar also stressed upon India to halt the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), repeal emergency laws, withdraw heavy military presence and provide unhindered access to the United Nations bodies and the international media.

The prime minister, who was the first-ever caretaker PM to address the AJK Legislative Assembly, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kashmir movement and those living along the Line of Control and suffered losses due to the Indian ceasefire violations. He said Pakistan would continue to stand alongside the people of Kashmir in their struggle and wished them to enjoy their due rights.

“Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein. The word ‘Pakistan’ is incomplete without Kashmir. The people of Pakistan and Kashmir are bound by unique affinity. We share joys and sorrow. Pakistan cannot remain indifferent to the situation in Kashmir… Kashmir runs in our blood. Jammu and Kashmir remains an important facet of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he remarked. He said across the political divide, the entire Pakistani leadership stood united to support the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Giving a historical account, the prime minister said the Kashmiris had suffered enormously from conflicts in history. Even today, the situation had not improved as the majority was still under the subjugation of an oppressor with a different name. Prime Minister Kakar told the House that Kashmir was the oldest unsettled agenda of the United Nations as the UN Security Council resolutions remained unimplemented and the Indian government was bent upon consolidating its occupation of disputed territory through a series of legislative and administrative measures.

Referring to the Indian decision to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and repeated Indian leaders recognizing it as a dispute, he said the current Indian government must honour its long-standing commitment to the UN resolutions. He said the Indian SC verdict was politically motivated instead of grounded in law to validate the illegal unilateral measures of August 5, 2019.

The prime minister said considering its massive human rights abuses, the title of ‘world’s largest democracy’ for India should be changed to the ‘world’s largest hypocrisy’ where hollow slogans of democracy and diversity were raised to cover up the marginalization of minorities, state-sponsored terrorism and illegal occupation. Calling the Indian actions in IIOJK a breach of the UN Charter, the UNSC resolutions and international laws, he said the main objective of the Indian measures was to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their land.

However, he said, the domestic legislation and judicial verdicts could not absolve India of its obligations. He said on the one hand, India wished to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, while on the other its leadership took pride in trampling upon international laws. Such contradictions reinforced by the Hindutva ideology should be an eye-opener for the international community, he added.

He said thousands of Kashmiris had been killed, thousands faced forced disappearances and pellet gun injuries, and thousands of the women suffered molestation, while the human rights abuses were also documented in two of the UN reports. Questioning the conscience of the international community, he said despite killings, illegal detention of Kashmiri leaders and destruction of structures, India could not undermine their resolve for freedom.

He said India was afraid of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani even after his death and sought the death penalty for another leader Yaseen Malik which manifested its failure to suppress the spirit of freedom. He said Pakistan and the Kashmiris rejected the Indian measures of gerrymandering of constituencies and measures to change the demography.

The prime minister said the Kashmiris had long been deprived of normalcy in their land also hampering the development owing to the fearful environment. He said Pakistan wanted good neighbourly ties with India but its unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 had vitiated the environment leaving the onus on it to undo the situation.

Pakistan wanted peace with justice, not peace with injustice, he added. Coming to the belligerent statements by the Indian leaders regarding the AJK, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan had exercised maximum restraint. Pakistan would never surrender to any form of threat or intimidation as it stood firm to safeguard its sovereignty and interests. He said Pakistan had no issue with the Hindu belief but Hindutva, as a considerable size of minorities in Pakistan enjoyed due rights and exercised freedom.

PM visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada, lays floral wreath to pay homage to martyrs: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the prime minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces. PM Kakar was also presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police. Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on his two-day visit where he was received by Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq. The prime minister’s visit is an expression of solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of the confirmation by the Indian Supreme Court of India’s unilateral and illegal move regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK PM, Speaker meet Prime Minister Kakar: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Lateef Akbar met with Caretaker Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here at the Speaker Chamber.

Prime Minister AJK welcomed PM Kakar on his arrival in Kashmir and thanked him for expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court. PM Kakar said hearts of all Pakistanis beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “The struggle of the Kashmiris for their freedom will not be shaken after the Indian illegal actions, but will further strengthen”, the prime minister remarked.

PM calls for resolving Kashmir dispute as per wishes of Kashmiris: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called for permanent and final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He was talking to a delegation of Hurriyat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders thanked the prime minister for condemning the Indian Supreme Court’s validation of the illegal and unilateral step of India regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir. They praised the prime minister for his participation in the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, saying the PM represented the sentiments of Kashmiris during his address to the Assembly.

PM Kakar said he brought the message of State of Pakistan to Azad Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan would always extend political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. The Foreign Ministry and Pakistani missions abroad would increase their contacts with international think tanks, media and academia to better highlight the case of Kashmir at the international level, he said, adding a strategy would be formulated to effectively present the case of Kashmir in Washington DC, London, Brussels and other important capitals of the world.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministry and Hurriyat leaders would be held soon so that the leaders could give their proposals to strengthen the Kashmir cause, he added. The prime minister emphasized that the overseas Kashmiris could play a very pivotal role for the Kashmir cause. “We categorically reject the decision of Indian Supreme Court regarding the illegal position of India about the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

PM Kakar said Jammu and Kashmir was an established dispute at the international level and was an unfinished agenda of the United Nations Security Council for more than seven decades. “The permanent and final resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue should be according to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

India could not absolve itself of its international obligations by hiding behind its so-called legislation and court decisions, he asserted. The Kashmiri leaders, including Mehmood Ahmad Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Saleem Haroon, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Manzoor Shah, Manzoor Qadir, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Maulana Imtiaz Siddique, Syed Yasir Abbas, Syed Jawwadul Hassan, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Mian Abdul Waheed, Daniyal Shahab Madni, Dr Mushtaq Sardar, Sardar Abdul Qayyum, Raja Farooq Haider, Sardar Attique and others attended the meeting. AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq was also present.