PM reiterates Pakistan’s stance on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s stance to continue raising its voice for the cause of Palestinian people till the culmination of their just struggle for freedom. He was talking to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Astana on Thursday, on the sidelines of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two leaders had an emotional interaction that was reflective of the fraternal bond between the two countries. Warmly embracing each other, they exchanged cordial feelings for their respective countries and mentioned the support the two countries have been extending to each other in different contexts.

The Prime Minister said Palestine is in our hearts and is part of our faith. As Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Palestinian President for his country’s relief assistance to Pakistan’s flood affected people, the Palestinian President responded that his country couldn’t do enough for Pakistanis who are their brothers and sisters. The Palestinian President said we never forget Pakistan and we have been with Pakistanis since before the establishment of Pakistan. He mentioned how Pakistan took care of the veteran Palestinian leader and grand Mufti Amin el-Husseini until his death.

PM meets world leaders at CICA Summit: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meetings with several heads of state and government on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

PM Shehbaz in a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed issues of bilateral interest including trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts. About his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the prime minister in a tweet said : “We built on our discussions during SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] last month. Grateful to the President for his offer of support to help Pakistan meet the need for urea in view of challenges during coming sowing season.”

He met President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and highlighted his desire to promote peace, cooperation, and security in Asia. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the meeting as “meaningful interactive bilateral engagement.”

The prime minister’s meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon focused on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries in diverse fields. “PM Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon on the sidelines of 6th CICA and both leaders expressed resolve to bolster the scope of bilateral engagement,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also part of the prime minister’s delegation. PM Shehbaz Sharif also met Vietnamese Vice President Nguyen Thi Anh Xuan at Independence Palace Astana, Kazakhstan at the venue of the 6th CICA Summit and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to diversify trade, investment cooperation: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Thursday agreed to diversify bilateral trade and explore the possibilities of expanding investment cooperation. The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev here on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations, including trade, connectivity and energy.They agreed on enhancing technical level engagement to accelerate progress on agreed items. The prime minister recalled his meeting with the Kazakh president on the sidelines of SCO Summit at Samarkand in September 2022, which set the pace for reinvigorating multifaceted engagement.

He underlined the need for promoting joint ventures in energy, agriculture, technology, logistics, communication and construction. Prime Minister Shehbaz also emphasized the importance of direct air connectivity for boosting business linkages, people-to-people contacts, and tourism. He underlined that Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were open for investors from Kazakhstan. He also invited Kazakhstan to benefit from Gwadar and Karachi ports for expanding their trade.

