PM reiterates to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in diverse fields.

He was talking to Chief of Staff of Sultan’s Armed Forces Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith Al Nabhani who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the close, cordial relations between the two brotherly countries. Matters related to enhancement of trade and transportation links were also discussed.

Imran Khan apprised the Omani Chief of Staff on the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir including inhuman lockdown, curfew and communication blockade which had continued since August 5 and severely impacted the lives of over 8 million Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister stressed that implementation of the UNSC resolutions remained the only solution of the dispute.

Lt General Ahmed Bin Harith conveyed the cordial greetings of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said. He noted the strong Oman-Pakistan bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of defence cooperation, including frequent exchange of visits, training exchange programs and joint exercises.

The Omani Chief of Staff expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly and lauded his initiative for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and promoting regional peace and security.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Chief of Staff also reiterated the Omani leadership’s invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Oman at the earliest convenience.