PM rejects rumors of replacing Hafeez Shaikh, SBP Governor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly rejected reports of removal of Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir.

According to sources, during a meeting of government’s spokespersons, Prime Minister made it clear to everyone that government is not replacing Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir as they are doing a good job.

Prime Minister also devised a strategy against inflation in the country and directed Finance Advisor and Governor State Bank to speed up the implementations of key decisions.

Prime Minister told the participants that Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, who is seriously ill, accepted the position for only six months on his request.

PM also vowed to take strict action against those responsible for wheat and flour crisis. Stressing on the need of keeping the party organized and united, PM clarified that Jahangir Tareen was not involved in recent flour crisis.