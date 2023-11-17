PM reminds int’l community to intervene solution of Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, during his participation in the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in the Saudi Capital of Riyadh on Saturday, has reminded the international community to promptly intervene and implement a durable solution to Palestine issue as the five-week ceaseless Israeli’s military aggression led to genocide and stoked fears of engulfing the region into wider conflict.

He underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s aggression and brutality with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege of Gaza, and rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance. The prime minister of Pakistan was among the prominent leaders of the Muslim world that vociferously and very candidly highlighted the root causes leading to the current humanitarian crisis with over 11,000 deaths in Gaza due to Israel’s indiscriminate aerial and ground blitz after October 7.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit considering the human catastrophe that befell upon the Palestinian territories with Israel’s belligerent military invasion.

The summit assumed significance as it brought the Muslims leaders from across the globe and continents together on one platform, expressing a unifying stance and forging a spirit of brotherhood and affinities for the unfortunate civilians of Gaza undergoing horrors of usage of globally banned arsenal and weapons by Israel occupation forces.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar, in his remarks, reaffirmed that a permanent solution to the conflict was in the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital.

He stressed that the Israeli occupation forces were acting in clear violation of the international humanitarian and human rights laws, and their indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination. The prime minister regretted that they were witnessing another war in Gaza which was ‘a genocide’, sharing his pains at the distressing and miserable images of the women and children in the backdrop of bombs being dropped at hospitals, refugees’ camps and ambulances as Israel had turned Gaza into a living hell. “Israel’s incessant flouting of international laws with impunity had few parallels in history, he said, adding “I condemn these atrocities in the strongest terms.”

He called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, urging the UNSC members to rise above their differences and urgently perform their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the region.

“Human lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of technicalities,” he added. Prime Minister Kakar opined that billions across the globe wanting peace and progress and development, and the world could not afford to be pushed into the brink of another war.

He also proposed for initiation of proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for its war crimes and crimes against humanity, besides the establishment of a special commission of inquiry by the United Nations Secretary-General to investigate these war crimes.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister also held meetings with the Arab and Islamic countries leaders on the sidelines of the main event. The prime minister met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the summit. During their meeting, the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince underlined the need for an urgent international collaboration geared towards stopping Israel from brutal and indiscriminate aggression against the besieged and innocent Palestinians.

They further emphasized the urgency of lifting the blockade of Occupied Gaza to facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population. While in his meeting with Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, they expressed their deep concern over the alarming situation in Gaza with the staggering death toll and wholesale destruction of civilian infrastructure amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression and siege.

In a meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the ongoing brutal campaign by the Israeli forces.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were also discussed during these meetings. The Joint Summit called for an immediate ceasefire, end to ongoing Israeli aggression and siege of Gaza, deaths and destruction, the opening of a humanitarian corridor and immediate implementation of two-state solution.

The leaders denounced the forced displacement of residents of Gaza and the occupation of the territory by the Israeli armed forces. The Israeli aggression had so far killed more than 11,000 civilians while razing to ground the residential buildings and roads infrastructure in the indiscriminate and brutal aerial and ground assaults that also targeted hospitals, refugees’ camps and schools.