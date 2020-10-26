PM requests Afghan President: Open trade border

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min-ister Imran Khan termed Afghanistan as natural trade partner of Pakistan recalling that his dream was to have an open trade border with Afghanistan in order to fully capitalize the scope of bilateral ties.

“The open trade border between Pakistan and Afghanistan would help boost economic activity for their mutual prosperity” said Imran Khan while addressing at the Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020.

Three main areas were discussed in the two-day forum namely, transit trade, bilateral trade and informal trade. Basic aim was to discover further areas of cooperation in existing fields.

Pakistan considered trade as the only option to restore prosperity in Afghanistan, that suffered over 40 years of violence and conflict said by Prime Minister.

“No country other than Pakistan is making utmost efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan for the sake of its own future,” further added by PM Imran Khan

Industrialization and wealth creation were the top priority of our government to support business community, he said. Pm also mentioned that he has asked his commerce advisor to look for the areas which have high trade prospects with Afghanistan.

In his speech he said since assuming office, his government strived to ensure settlement between the Taliban, Afghan government and the US.

“Pakistan’s government, armed forces and intelligence agencies are positively contributing to help end violence and restore peace in Afghanistan. We have decided that we will maintain good relations with Afghanistan and support the ruling government as it is vital for region’s peace and stability,” PM Imran Khan said.

According to him, Pakistan and Afghanistan were the most-affected country following the 40 years long violence, however there are still mutual misunderstandings between the two countries.

Afghans should get over the misconceptions with Pakistan and work towards a joint future of prosperity, he added.

While addressing to the audience, PM said, “The past is a teacher with some lessons to learn about. So let us not stuck in the past and move ahead for a better future.” PM recalled the time when there was historic relation between the two countries which dated back to Mughal rule and beyond. Times when the afghan traders passed through the land, presently KP, till the afghan jihad was initiated.

While expressing his apprehensions about India, Pm said, he worries that India could play a negative role to ruin the growing relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

An anti-muslim agenda is pursued by the incumbent government of carry out ethnic cleansing in Muslim-populated areas, particularly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The Prime Minister while welcoming the Afghan delegation, expressed his confidence that through this event all stakeholders would be provided by an opportunity to explore ways towards improved trade ties.

The importance of parliamentary-level contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan to strengthen the relations in diverse areas was highlighted by Speaker of Afghanistan’s National Assembly Mir Rahman Rahmani.

Mir Rahman Rahmani mentioned the bonds of region, culture and language with Pakistan and said that these bonds offer offering an opportunity for a broad-based collaboration. He further said that A peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of region.

He appreciated Pakis-tan’s reconciliation role in Afghanistan particularly its contribution towards conclusion of the Doha peace deal this February.

His delegation would participate in finding ways to promote trade ties with Pakistan, said The Afghan Speaker while addressing to the two-day forum.