PM reviews law & order in Punjab

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here chaired a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

The prime minister directed that police should not give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible, protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public.

The PM assured that police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming present day challenges.

However, he warned that poor performance and lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.

PM chairs meeting regarding preparations for Eidul Azha: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting here on Sunday regarding preparations for Eidul Azha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore and officers of provincial and district administration and Punjab Police attended the meeting. The prime minister was given detailed briefing regarding the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eidul Azha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery for cleaning operational during round the clock shifts and ensure the process to lift animal waste from the doorsteps of the people. Keeping in view convenience of the people, animal purchase centers should be established and hygienic conditions should be ensured at these places so that public could be saved from the epidemics including coronavirus and dengue, he added.

He further instructed that shuttle service should be operated to facilitate the people visiting animal markets and protective measures against the coronavirus should also be taken.

PM Shehbaz calls on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PMLQ) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting both leaders discussed the current political situation. On the occasion, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Provincial Minister Malik Ahmad Khan and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain werealso present.

While admiring PM Shehbaz’s policies, Shujaat said he has spent more than 10 years in government and opposition but Shehbaz Sharif is the first Prime Minister who gave priority to agriculture filed in the budget, adding that before him no one has taken such significant steps.

“The finance minister used simple and public language in the budget, measures were taken in the current budget to provide direct benefits to the consumers, in the previous budget incentives were given to the industrialists to provide cheap goods to the people But the subsidy is now being given directly to the consumers,” he added.

