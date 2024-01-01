PM reviews progress of PWD closure

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting regarding winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) and its alternative arrangements.

The meeting was briefed regarding the plan to dissolve PWD, implementation of the ongoing projects, alternative to the PWD and outsourcing of the construction and repair work to the private companies.

The meeting was informed that the ongoing projects under PWD would be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments whereas no further project would be assigned to PWD. The construction and repair work would be outsourced to the private companies of international standard.

The prime minister, on the occasion directed that the interests of PWD employees be protected during the dissolution process and that a comprehensive and practical plan be formed to ensure their welfare. He also directed to complete the process of the closure of PWD as soon as possible saying that he himself would monitor the process.

He also ordered the formation of an asset management company to manage PWD’s assets and digitize its records. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ahad Khan Cheema, as well as the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, and other relevant officials.

PM to kick off Central Asia tour from July 2: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for a three-day tour of two Central Asian countries from next week. The prime minister will be accompanied by senior federal ministers.

According to media reports, the prime minister will land in Tajikistan on July 2 as part of the first leg of his tour. Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Tajikistan at the invitation of Tajik President Imam Ali Rahmanov, the reports added.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirajuddin Mehruddin. He will also hold a meeting with Tajik President Imam Ali Rahmanov in Dushanbe. In the meetings, the situation in Afghanistan, mutual engagements and promotion of trade and investment will be discussed. Global and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed in meetings with Tajik leaders.

Both Pakistan and Tajikistan have serious concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, the reports said, adding the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the use of Afghan territory for terrorism is a headache for both the countries. In second leg, PM Shehbaz Sharif later will go to Kazakhstan for a two-day visit.

The prime minister will visit Kazakhstan on July 3 and 4 to participate in the summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana. Many world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting. On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet several world leaders. During his visit to Kazakhstan, Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Kazakh President Kassym Jomrat Tokayev and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.