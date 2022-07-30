PM reviews relief activities in flood hit Balochistan

F.P. Report

JACOBABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here to visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officers, chief secretary Balochistan and NDMA Chairman Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses and the chief secretary Balochistan during the flight gave details about the flood situation and the relief operations. He stopped at the Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods.

The Prime Minister directed for establishing of a medical camp and provision of medicines for the affected village. He also ordered posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked the authorities to immediately arrange two boats and ration for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees. Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Talking to media, the PM said he came to Balochistan to assess losses in affected areas including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Lasbella. The Prime Minister had held a meeting with the chief ministers and chief secretaries of provinces a few days ago in Islamabad and decided about the relief measures.

Shehbaz Sharif said 300 people including 124 in Balochistan lost their lives in the flood affected areas, adding the government would give Rs one million each to the families of those who lost their lives. The provincial government would also give Rs one million to the families of the victims. He said the government would also give Rs 500,000 each for totally damaged houses and Rs 200,000 for partially damaged houses.

He said he had constituted four committees which would hold consultation with the provinces to assess the losses of livestock and damage to the crops, adding in the next meeting in Islamabad on August 3, the situation after floods would be further reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in district Kech, Balochistan. The prime minister also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah from Lakki Marwat, who embraced shahadat during the operation. The entire nation saluted the sacrifices of its shuhada, he added.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of late Havaldar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Naek Wazir Muhammad who was injured during the operation.

Special emergency plan afoot to improve anti-polio response: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while sharing his concerns over rise in polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the government was implementing a special emergency plan to improve anti-polio response.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his Friday’s telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in which they discussed the ongoing public health including polio eradication and social sector programs supported by BMGF in Pakistan. The prime minister said that he was grateful to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its valuable support in the public health & social sector programmes.

“The increase in number of confirmed polio cases in KP is deeply concerning. We are implementing a special emergency plan to improve our anti-polio response,” he posted a tweet. During yesterday’s contact, according to PM Office Media Wing press release, the prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the fruitful partnership with the Foundation in all the ongoing areas of cooperation.



He conveyed to Gates that his government was also focused on strengthening operations at all levels of the programme and empowering districts to make decisions based on the specific needs of their areas. The prime minister also mentioned that providing safety and security to all members of the polio program, especially the front-line workers, would be his government’s high priority. Bill Gates shared the concern and reiterated the Foundation’s continued support to Pakistan for ensuring that no child was at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.