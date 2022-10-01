PM reviews relief, rehab activities in flood-hit areas

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting to review relief and rehabilitation activities for people in the flood-affected areas. The PM issued special instructions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of edible and relief items to the flood-hit people.

The prime minister instructed to extend special cooperation to the provincial governments for supply of the edible and relief items so that the problems faced during the relief activities could be resolved. While taking notice of the rising prices of food items in the aftermath of floods, Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate resolution of problems in determining the prices of food items.

He issued instructions for enhancing security for people involved in the relief activities and during supply of assistance, in collaboration with the provincial governments. He ordered steps to resolve complaints regarding deductions from the cash assistance and delivery of relief items to the flood affectees.

He asked the authorities to complete as early as possible the assessment of losses caused by the devastation of floods. Officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center gave a detailed briefing on the restoration work in the flood-affected areas across the country. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center Major Zafar Iqbal, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, provincial chief secretaries, and senior officials attended the meeting.

PM says rise of China as global economic power, a source of stability: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power was a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

On the National Day of China, the prime minister extended the heartiest greetings to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the people of China. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that China offered a promise of hope to the developing world, beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

“The Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny,” he posted in a related tweet. Personally, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline.

“This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he added. The prime minister further stressed upon the nation that at this stage in their national life, work, work and work alone could lift them out of crises.

PM grieved over death of legend wrestler Inoki: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former world-renowned Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister recollected his memory of a meeting with the late wrestler in Lahore some ten years back.

The prime minister also tagged a photograph of the same event with his tweet. Expressing his condolences with the bereaved family and the Japanese people, the prime minister observed that late Inoki had mesmerized the whole generation of his time with his unique wrestling skills.

“Sad to learn about the passing of legendary Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. I have a vivid memory of meeting him at a stadium in Lahore 10 years ago. He mesmerized a whole generation with his rare wrestling prowess. My condolences are with his family & Japanese people,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

According to Japanese media, Antonio Inoki, whose real name was Kanji Inoki, had been a world famed professional wrestler who rose to prominence when he took on world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1976. He died of heart failure on Saturday. He was 79.

Inoki, was also a pioneer in mixed martial arts, battling with the top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports such as judo and karate, before he entered the international spotlight with his fight against Ali. Inoki was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2010 in recognition of his role in promoting wrestling in Japan and around the world.