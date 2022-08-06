PM reviews relief work in flood hit areas

F.P. Report

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a follow up meeting here on Saturday reviewed the implementation of decisions regarding relief work in the flood affected areas.

The PM instructed that national and provincial management authorities increase coordination to carry out the rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas. Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Chairman Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) participated in the meeting.

While Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay and Advisor to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the meeting through video link.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif set up ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund’ for the flood-affected people and passionately appealed to the philanthropists and well-off segments of society to support the flood hit people with their generous donations.

The donations for the flood affectees can be deposited in Account No: G-12164 of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022. The prime minister said that the countrymen had already set a precedent in the world by making generous donations during 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods to support the affected populace. He stressed that there was a need of showing a suck-like spirit.

The prime minister observed that the historic rainfall triggered a huge catastrophe which badly affected Balochistan province, leaving a trail of unmatched destruction. Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces were badly hit, he said, adding despite the difficult financial situation, the government had released Rs5 billion for the flood affectees.

The prime minister while making an appeal to the wealthy people said that they should support government’s efforts in the rehabilitation of the affectees. The affected brothers, sisters and children required support with the rekindling of the Ansar-e-Madina-like passion. The federal government had already declared an emergency situation in the flood-affected areas. The provincial governments had also been urged to declare them as calamity-hit areas, so that relief and rehabilitation efforts could be expedited.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which ten Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences. According to media reports, on Friday, Israel launched missiles throughout the besieged Palestinian city, killing 10 people, including a five-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman.