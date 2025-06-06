PM, Saudi Crown Prince vows to deepen bilateral ties

F.P. Report

MAKKAH : Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday met with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, in Makkah al-Mukarramah and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted, strategic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm Eid greetings to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman the Crown Prince and commended the Kingdom’s hospitality and service to the pilgrims from around the world who are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. He expressed gratitude for the remarkable efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in ensuring a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India, and its steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond. He underscored Pakistan’s policy of responsible restraint in the face of Indian aggression, emphasizing that sustainable peace in South Asia is achievable only through dialogue.

The two leaders also held detailed discussions on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They stressed the imperative for the international community to fulfill its moral and legal obligations and reiterated their unwavering support for a just and durable resolution to the Palestinian question, grounded in the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and security domains. Both leaders agreed to further elevate this strategic partnership in accordance with the shared vision of the leadership and the aspirations of the brotherly people of the two countries.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a cordial invitation to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which the Crown Prince graciously accepted.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the special luncheon hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as a guest of honour at Royal Diwan.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia specially received the Prime Minister and himself drove the vehicle to take the Prime Minister to the luncheon. During the luncheon, the Saudi Crown Prince warmly greeted the Prime Minister and the two leaders held inform talks.

The important leaders of Middle East, members of the Saudi cabinet and high level Saudi civil and military leadership attended the luncheon. The grand reception of Saudi Crown Prince for the Prime Minister and his participation in the luncheon as a guest of honour were reflective of the close brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and of Pakistan’s diplomatic successes under the leadership of the Prime Minister.