PM, Saudi Prince discuss ties

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Pri-me Minister and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discu-ssed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghan-istan. Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the country’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recalling the two historic Initiatives recently announced by the Crown Prince to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for inviting him to participate in the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), scheduled in Riyadh in October this year.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afgha-nistan. The Prime Minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

He stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country.