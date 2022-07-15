PM says Army rendering great sacrifices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig, saying that the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army were rendering great sacrifices for the motherland.

Lt-Col Laiq Baig, who was abducted on the night between July 12 and 13 while returning from Quetta, was martyred while two terrorists were also killed in a rescue operation. The prime minister said the sacrifice of Lt-Col Laiq Baig would not go in vain and the terrorists would be taken to task. He said the entire nation was determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PM Sharif extended condolences to the family of Lt Col Laiq Baig and prayed for the departed soul of the martyred to rest in peace. President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Ziarat Balochistan. In a message of condolence, he prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude. He said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

