PM says Imran always wished to default country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agitation, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “Looks like Imran Niazi’s understanding of the economy and the broader environment in which it operates is quite limited. He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrapping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default.”

“This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agitation, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of causing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from investing their capital in such an unstable environment deliberately created by Imran Niazi. The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corruption cases he is involved in,” he noted.

He further said, “Yes, we do face the economic challenges but the doomsday scenario is past us. Sincere efforts are being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely policy interventions. We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the financing gaps where needed.” “The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment and productivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during past 19 years , Imran Khan through fake pictures and artificial narrative hoodwinked the people and taught them anti-nationalism, terrorism and desecration of martyrs and Ghazis memorials.

Taking to her twitter handle, in response to Imran Khan’s tweet, she said the photo shown by Imran in his tweet, claiming to be fleet of PTI MPA, was in fact of an year old fire in an oil depot in Nowshera. She said Imran tried to give the impression that the fleet of PTI MPA in Sindh was burnt when he refused to quit the party, which was total false.

She advised that now was the time for Imran to sit comfortably between two flags and put on a comedy show at night, that too to satisfy his wounded ego. The minister said that some night during the show, Imran should apologize for his heinous and unforgivable crimes to the parents whose children he had misled and tempted. She asked Imran to also seek forgiveness from the families of those martyrs and veterans whose sentiments he had hurt, because Allah Almighty does not forgive if someone violated the rights of fellow human beings.

