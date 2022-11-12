F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was not only his elder brother but also had been a pillar of strength throughout his life.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came in response to a social media post showing him and elder brother Nawaz Sharif hugging each other with traditional warmth as the former left there after their meeting in London.

Shehbaz Sharif is seen showing respect to Nawaz Sharif who was staying in London for medical treatment since 2019. The former premier also reciprocated the warmth with affection to his younger brother. “Mian Nawaz Sharif is not just my leader and my elder brother but also someone who has been a pillar of strength for me throughout my life. His affection and love is a source of confidence and inspiration for me,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

INP adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan has said that he has always kept interest of country and its people supreme while making decisions. This was stated by him while talking to a delegation headed by Member National Assembly and President of PML-N for Gulf and Middle East Ahsan ul Haq Bajwa which called on him at his residence in London. Vice President PML-N Marriyam Nawaz and former federal minister Abid Sher Ali were also present during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif said that the person who claims of rule of law has himself admitted his failure to achieve the task during his government. Can one trust such person, he question. He said that the PML-N offered political, economic stability to the country during its past tenures and will also ensure them in future. The PML-N supremo called overseas Pakistanis as valuable assets of the nation and country and said that all possible facilities would be ensured for them.

He said that the nation was well aware of those who deceived them and now their associates have also started raising voice against their misdeeds. Nawaz claimed of record development in the country during PML-N governments and said that it would take decades to mend the four-year devastation of PTI government. He said that it was high time to ensure the rule of law and supremacy of constitution to pave the country on venue of real development and open new ways of prosperity of the countrymen.

Ahsan ul Haq Bajwa apprised the party chief about organizational matters of PML-N Overseas and his recent visits to United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif lauded the efforts of Ahsan for strengthening the party in Gulf and Middle East. He also asked to issue special directives to the office bearers of PML-N in all countries to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis especially labourers on priority basis. (APP)