PM says need collective effort against corruption

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan interacted with public by answering their questions during a live broadcast session.

The Premier labeled corruption as main cause of stumbling economy of the country saying that as corruption had eaten away economies of the poor countries like Pakistan, the society as a unified whole should support against ending this menace of corruption.

While answering a question posed during live session, Premier commented that a nation could fight corruption only through collective effort, emphasizing that

“Imran Khan cannot fight it alone, the society carries on this fight and the judiciary fights it. The National Accountability Bureau, which is completely independent, can frame cases,” he added.

Calling corruption as the real issue, Prime Minister said corruption was the real issue, which had permeated in all the poor countries of world and had even shaken the economies of rich ones.

Quoting the rise of Malaysian economy, Prime Minister stated the powerful elite misused the national wealth by holding on to the powerful offices as happened in Pakistan and then resorted to money laundering as they could not hide such huge amounts in their respective countries.

Prime Minister underlined that for the first time in the country’s history, the current account had been in surplus for the last seven months, adding that the first year of his government was a horrible one as the country was facing an imminent default.

Prime Minister further remarked that United Nations watchdog panel report revealed that about 1,000 billion dollars from the poor countries were being laundered to the rich countries or tax havens, adding that the report said about 7,000 billion dollars had been stashed away in rich countries.

The prime minister said the Government of Pakistan was striving to get the laundered money back.

Mentioning countries that fought corruption, he said that China had sent 450 ministers to jail on corruption charges and in Singapore, a minister committed suicide after he had been arrested for corruption. Regretting that in Pakistan corrupt elements were wholeheartedly welcomed and greeted with flower petals, Prime Minister vowed saying “Insha’Allah we have to win this fight – a fight for the rule of law, which is vital for the country’s survival.”

He said in the fight, all the corrupt elements had gathered on one platform to pull down Imran Khan’s government because it was not giving them any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

Highlighting importance of rule of law, Premier remarked that the real issue was rule of law, which was resolutely imposed by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the State of Madina. “We all have to decide together to go after these corrupt elements,” he emphasized.

While underlining current government’s actions against corrupt mafia’s, he said that the government had retrieved land worth Rs 450 million from illegal occupants in Punjab alone, adding that the government would not spare the powerful mafia, who had encroached upon its own lands and properties. The government has declared a war against them, he said.

Pouring out more details, Prime Minister stated that a Lahore-based faction had the support of a political party, and even in past, the ministers and members of the parliament had gobbled the government’s precious lands in Punjab, he added.

He remarked that the mafia’s also intruded upon the properties of overseas Pakistanis.

Commenting on bringing change in society prime minister said a change could be brought through a consecutive struggle. There were two kinds of changes such as blood revolution and a change through ballot. Mentioning changes in the governmental institutions, he said that the judiciary was completely independent as well as NAB but they were previously controlled by the then governments.

Referring to the Broadsheet Commission report, Prime Minister commented that Justice (retired) Shaikh Azmat Saeed’s findings had disclosed that the corrupt elements were protected in the scandal. He said that “There is difference between revolution and evolution, the latter will take time”. Mentioning the progress made so far, prime minister said his government had so far paid back Rs35,000 billion in debt, which the previous rulers had left behind.

The prime minister said for the first time, a change was being felt and no one could stop it from happening. The country in the past had only witnessed a two-party system.

“Now all stood on one platform, trying to get rid of Imran Khan’s government. It is a change, The powerful, who always enjoyed the privileged position, are feeling it. My government will not spare anyone,” he added.

Prime Minister stated that going after such elements had never been an easy task and approximately all the developing countries had been facing the torment.

Khan emphasized that “It is a kind of Jihad we are waging. It’s a Jihad when you protect the feeble segments of your society.”

The prime minister said only in Punjab it was detected that a massive amount of Rs 600 billion was circulated in the accounts of sugar bookies.

He expressed his wonder that his political rivals did not talk about such changes, how the government had stabilized the country, its economy and rupee. “Something is happening as all the economic indicators are positive even in this pandemic,” he added.