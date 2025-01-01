PM says resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for peace

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan and India should come to the negotiating table and resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir for sustainable peace in the region.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at Pakistan Monument to observe Youm-e-Tashakur. He said Pakistan wanted to live as a peaceful neighbour, adding it was upto India and Pakistan to become peaceful neighbours or act otherwise. Pakistan and India fought three wars but achieved nothing, he said adding, “We should talk about Kashmir issue, trade and terrorism.”

He recounted that Pakistan lost 90,000 of its people in the war against terrorism besides enduring economic losses worth $ 150 billion.” He said Youm-e-Tashakur was a unique moment in the history as the nation celebrated the success of Pakistan’s armed forces against India. This moment came after a heart breaking incident faced by Pakistan 50 years ago in 1971, he added.

The prime minister said during Marka-e-Haq, millions of Pakistanis were praying for the success of the brave officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy, Air Force, and Army so that the enemy could never cast an evil eye towards Pakistan. He said India had unleashed baseless propaganda against Pakistan about the Pahalgam incident. The prime minister noted that India rejected the offer made to it for an investigation at an international level about the Pahalagam incident and attacked Pakistan and martyred children, youth and mothers.

The enemy attacked inside Pakistan and in response Pakistan shot down six planes of India including MIG and Rafale planes and smashed the enemy’s desire to impose regional hegemony, he continued. He said during the mid night of May 9 and 10, India fired missiles in different areas of Pakistan, adding after getting his approval, the Chief of Army Staff responded with an attack on the air bases and military infrastructure of India.

During the whole situation, the military leadership was in contact with him, he recalled. In a few hours, Pakistan gave a befitting response to India which was a surprise for friends and foes alike, he added. He said after the successful attack of Pakistan on India, the Chief of Army Staff went ahead to accept ceasefire offer made by India.

India spent billions of dollars to stockpile weapons to impose its regional hegemony and was confident about its superiority in the battlefield but Pakistan crushed its false vanity, he remarked. Shehbaz Sharif said during the whole situation, the nation from Peshawar to Karachi was united and stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

He said Pakistan was created after hundreds of thousands of people sacrificed their lives in 1947 and mounted a great struggle for independence. “Now we have to achieve great status among the comity of the nations. Now the nation will have to make economic progress by utilizing the resources available. Pakistan is endowed with immense talent and human resources,” he stressed.

He thanked the brotherly and friendly countries including United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States for supporting Pakistan. He also thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said Pakistan could not have successfully defended itself without the professional expertise and preparedness of the armed forces. He thanked Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf for their leadership during the Marka-e-Haq. The federal ministers, chiefs of the armed forces, high ranking military and civil officials and prominent people from all walks of life attended the event.

Shehbaz hoists flag to mark Youm-e-Tashakkur: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hoisted the national flag at the PM House to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day).

Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country to thank Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India. In his message in connection with the day, the prime minister highlighted that during the midnight of May 6 and May 7, India while acting cowardly attacked Pakistan resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens and we were forced to respond for the sake of these innocent citizens.

He said the world saw that in just a few hours, an enemy which was many times bigger came to its knees, and the planes which were the pride of India turned into ashes and became a sign of a bitter lesson. “Our Shaheens hammered the enemy and gave it a befitting reply,” he said, adding the brave and professional armed forces of Pakistan effectively and fully responded in the language of the enemy and wrote a golden chapter in the military history and foiled the designs of the enemy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.