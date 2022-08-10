PM seeks early report of inquiry commission

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked the inquiry commission for an early submission of a report on suspension of power projects during around last four years.

He, chairing a meeting to review measures for promotion of solar energy in the country, also sought a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through the electricity bills. He told the meeting that the people would be provided with solar systems as an alternate to the costly electricity being generated using the imported fuel.

The prime minister said that the alternate energy policy of Imran Khan’s government introduced in 2020, did not only fail to produce required results but also to attract investment in the sector. He also called for prioritizing Balochistan during the provision of solar systems in the country.

The prime minister said that the solarization would not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but also help generate low-cost and environment friendly electricity. The meeting was briefed in detail on the solar projects as an alternate to costly power projects.

It was told that the government would launch solarization projects of around 14000 megawatt within next few months. Out of these, the solar projects of around 9000 MW would be executed on priority. Under the initiative, the solar systems would not only be provided on reduced prices but also be given tax incentives. The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of the solar projects.

Shehbaz for further strengthening of trade, investment ties between Pak-Italy: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while appreciating Italy’s support in the context of European Union’s preferential trading GSP Plus scheme, stressed the need to further harness the existing potential to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Italy.

He termed Italy a close friend of Pakistan and a reliable partner, both bilaterally and in the EU context. The prime minister received Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister further observed that Pakistan-Italy relations were marked by growing bilateral cooperation as well as commonality of views on a whole range of regional and global issues.

He said Pakistan would be particularly interested in collaborations in the renewable energy sector in which Italy had made remarkable progress. The prime minister also highlighted the immense cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year. The Italian ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between the two countries.

Imran can’t befool nation, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan Niazi could only befool himself, but not the nation.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said during the last four months, the entire nation witnessed what kind of remarks were made by the PTI chief about the leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces. PTI’s social media trolls ran trends packed with hatred against the armed forces, he said and questioned whether the bereaved families of Shuhada would forget all this?