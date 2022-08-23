PM seeks Qatar’s investment in energy, aviation sectors

DOHA (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited investors from Qatar to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture, livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the highest officials of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – one of the largest sovereign wealth funds of the world, highlighted Pakistan’s liberal and business-friendly investment policies in this regard.

He also urged the Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aimed at promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. QIA Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud and Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani represented the Qatar Investment Authority.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar.

Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic development under the visionary leadership of Qatar’s Emir, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Qatar and wanted to upgrade the traditionally warm political ties between the two countries into a comprehensive economic partnership. He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors. He underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combined its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full facilitation to the QIA through transparent and expeditious processes. As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors. The prime minister appreciated the QIA’s rejuvenated interest in investing in Pakistan.

It was agreed that designated focal persons on both sides would closely follow-up on the key proposals for investments. The prime minister invited Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mehmoud and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience to build on the momentum generated by the visit. Terming Pakistan a priority country, the QIA officials expressed their keen interest and readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in the country.

PM’s 2-day Qatar visit to bring foreign investment into country

ISLAMABAD (APP): Senior analysts hoped that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s 2-day visit to Qatar will be instrumental in enhancing foreign investment and would help further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Expert Dr. Huma Baqai talking to Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting different countries with an aim to bring improvement in the economy as well as attracting foreign investment. When the current government came into power, the economic indicators were not very favourable. Due to the efforts of the present government the economy has stabilized and it will be helpful in overcoming the current recession, he mentioned.

Expert said that the economic stability of a country is directly linked with its political stability, adding, the foreign investors are hesitant to invest where there is political instability.

A senior economist Tauseef Zaman said that the incumbent government is taking all-out efforts to lure foreign investment into the country, adding, as a result of encouraging economic environment in the country, many foreign investors have expressed their interest to invest in various sectors of our economy.

“We are working with Oman, UAE and Russia to seek their investment in various projects in Pakistan”, he highlighted.

The steps being taken by this government have started yielding results in the form of appreciating rupee and stock market going upward, he added.

We need to increase documentation of our economy as it will create a positive image of the country, he stressed.

Pakistan is an economy and market of over 220 million people which cannot be ignored by the world, he concluded.