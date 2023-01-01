PM Shehbaz appoints Fahd Haroon as SAPM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet of the PML-N-led coalition government grew to 77 members on Thursday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed another special assistant for himself.

The prime minister appointed Fahd Haroon as special assistant for himself with status of a minister of state but without a portfolio for now.

With this new appointment, the federal cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 22 special assistants to the prime minister.

According to the notification, the prime minister was pleased to appoint Fahd Haroon as special assistant to the PM with the status of a minister of state, with immediate effect.