PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss regional situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation.

Both the leaders also discussed the internal and external security issues keeping in view the ongoing regional developments.

PPP chairman briefed the prime minister on recent contacts made regarding the Pakistan-India tensions and shared details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting also included discussions on the latest developments following the rise in tensions with India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assigned PPP chairman the critical task of promoting Pakistan’s call for peace on the global stage, in the wake of the recent military escalation with India.

Bilawal posted on X that he was reached by the prime minister who requested that the former top diplomat “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

Bilawal said he was honoured to accept the responsibility and remained committed to serving the country in “these challenging times”.

The PPP said the committee would also “inform the international community about Indian aggression and its false propaganda”.