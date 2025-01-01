PM Shehbaz briefs Nawaz on Pahalgam attack, NSC’s decisions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on the Pahalgam attack and the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

According to details, the premier called on Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra. Prominent among those who attended the meeting was Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

On this occasion, Nawaz said: “Pakistan wants peace in the region and condemns all forms of terrorism.”

PM Shehbaz had labelled the Pahalgam attack as India’s “pre-planned drama.”India has staged such dramas in the past as well,” the premier said.

He added: “The decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty was not even made during war-like situations. But if India commits provocative act, then we will respond.”

The premier had also informed Nawaz of Indian provocation. He also briefed Nawaz on Pakistan’s stance in this regard.

“The country’s future is bright and Pakistan is awakening,” PM Shehbaz said.