PM Shehbaz briefs Nawaz Sharif on flood relief, by-elections

F.P. Report

LAHORE Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Jati Umra for a key meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, during which they discussed multiple national matters, including the recent flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif in detail on post-flood conditions, rescue and relief efforts, and rehabilitation plans for affected communities. He noted that both federal and provincial agencies are actively involved in providing essential supplies and medical assistance in the disaster-hit areas.

The meeting also included a comprehensive discussion on the country’s political climate and the upcoming by-elections. The two leaders reviewed the process of issuing party tickets, selecting candidates, and finalizing campaign strategies.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly emphasized that resolving public issues and aiding flood victims must remain top priorities to strengthen public trust in the party.